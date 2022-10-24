英譯概念：Stability of China's economy in 2022

【明報專訊】At the Central Economic Work Conference in December 2021, the Government made the observation that economic development was facing the three-fold pressures of "shrinking demand, supply chain shock and weakening expectations". CCTV reports even mentioned the word "stability" 25 times. At the 2021-2022 China Economic Annual Conference held in Beijing in the same month, Han Wenxiu, deputy director of the Office of the Central Financial and Economic Affairs Commission, mentioned that "stability" was the most prominent keyword of this economic conference and that "steady" should be the keyword for 2022 and progress should be sought amid stability. All regions and departments must shoulder the responsibility of stabilising the macro economy and actively introduce policies that were conducive to economic stability, said Han.