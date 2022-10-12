Open Menu
2022年10月12日星期三
語文同樂 第595期
「不尊重升旗」 受罰生呼冤 有同學支持懲罰 促反省
卓越獎學金接受申請
中大醫科生服務社群 周末眼部健康展 免費驗眼
大人ing：網友變知音
大人ing：網友變神隊友 WHIZZ缺一不可
時事中文：酒店唔易做
視聽之娛：真誠才是最大本領
詞中物：婚姻神比喻——〈魚罐頭──給朋友的婚禮〉
文字發酵：成語拼圖
參考答案
Talk of the town : Cancellation of sport events
Talk of the town : Hong Kong's cancelled sports events due to the pandemic
Talk of the town Answers
Animal classification
Game
Game Answers
文字發酵：成語拼圖
【明報專訊】圖中有16個大格，每個大格內由4格（順序為：左上、右上、左下、右下）組成一個四字成語（見例）。試完成拼圖，學習與動物相關的成語。
參考答案