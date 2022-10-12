教育
語文同樂 第595期

文字發酵：成語拼圖

【明報專訊】圖中有16個大格，每個大格內由4格（順序為：左上、右上、左下、右下）組成一個四字成語（見例）。試完成拼圖，學習與動物相關的成語。

