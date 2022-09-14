Open Menu
2022年9月14日星期三
語文同樂 第587期
爭續辦中一 閩僑質疑視學不公 中一改按人數資助 只收6生
中學校長會函特首 促查教師離職原因
大人ing：留班歌手
大人ing：留班兩次 我找到唱歌樂趣 樂壇新人•黃明德
時事中文：髮禁的變改
視聽之娛：孤絕荒野
詞中物：口誤成新詩
文字發酵：填字配詞
參考答案
Talk of the town：Employment support for persons with disabilities
Talk of the town：Equal opportunities in HK
Talk of the town Answers
Grammar：Cover
Grammar Answers
Game
Game Answers
【明報專訊】成長過程中，我們總有感到壓力及悲傷的時候。此時，除了自憐自艾，不如嘗試接納痛苦，正視困難和壓力，或許能從此釋懷。
