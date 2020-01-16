Talk of the town : Court hears cases of street sleepers' belongings being tossed

【明報專訊】The belongings of a group of street sleepers were tossed away by the police and staff from the Leisure and Cultural Services Department during an anti-crime operation on 21 December, 2019. Their beds, clothes, wheelchairs and other items were thrown away. Ng Wai-tung of the Society for Community Organization filed claims against the government on behalf of the homeless individuals. The case was heard on 29 March, 2022. Do you know anything about the case?