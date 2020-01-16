【明報專訊】The railway construction works for the East Rail Line Cross-Harbour Extension, a years-long project, have finally been completed. Starting from February 2022, some non-passenger trains for the new extension will pass the new platforms and stations during non-peak traffic hours and some non-traffic hours. The new extension project is expected to finish in May 2022. By then, it will become the fourth cross-harbour railway line following the Tsuen Wan Line, the Tseung Kwan O Line and the Tung Chung Line, directly connecting the New Territories to the commercial centres in Hong Kong.
教育
2022年5月4日星期三
Smarties' Power English 第344期
Dig Deeper：A new option to cross the harbour - East Rail Line
