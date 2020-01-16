Dig Deeper：A new option to cross the harbour - East Rail Line

【明報專訊】The railway construction works for the East Rail Line Cross-Harbour Extension, a years-long project, have finally been completed. Starting from February 2022, some non-passenger trains for the new extension will pass the new platforms and stations during non-peak traffic hours and some non-traffic hours. The new extension project is expected to finish in May 2022. By then, it will become the fourth cross-harbour railway line following the Tsuen Wan Line, the Tseung Kwan O Line and the Tung Chung Line, directly connecting the New Territories to the commercial centres in Hong Kong.