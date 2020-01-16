【明報專訊】In Hong Kong, a population census is conducted every 10 years. It serves as an important point of references for the government and different parties of the society to draft policies, conduct business activities and make decisions accordingly. A census provides information in aspects such as demographic and social characteristics, educational characteristics and housing characteristics.
教育
2022年5月4日星期三
Smarties' Power English 第344期
Talk of the town：What is a population census?
