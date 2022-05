【明報專訊】The statistics data of the 2021 Population Census (人口普查) was released on 28 February. The report finds that the population in Hong Kong has reached 7.4 million. Among them, 20% belonged to the group aged 65 or above. The median age in Hong Kong rose from 41.7 in 2011 to 46.3 in 2021, indicating that the ageing issue in Hong Kong has worsened.