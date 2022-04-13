【明報專訊】The government received the first batch of proprietary Chinese medicine for COVID-19 donated by the Mainland in February, 2022. The medicines, recommended by the relevant authorities in the Mainland, were distributed in phases to people under isolation. The Hospital Authority said appropriate use of traditional Chinese medicine is subject to the health and medical conditions of each individual patient and patients should seek advice from a Chinese medicine practitioner on taking Chinese medicines.
Talk of the town：Chinese medicine
