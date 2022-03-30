Dig Deeper：Food Truck Pilot Scheme

【明報專訊】The Food Truck Pilot Scheme was launched on 3 February, 2017, with the objective to promote Food truck as a tourism project. Running for almost five years, the government decided to end the scheme since the scheme has failed to achieve the policy objective. Before ending the scheme, the government made several attempts to assist the operators, such as exploring new operating venues, allowing food trucks to participate in self-identified events and relaxing operating restrictions.