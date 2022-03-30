教育
語文同樂 第568期

生活關鍵詞：童謠背後的故事

【明報專訊】說到童謠，你心中首先響起的是那首經典名曲？「月光光/照地堂/蝦仔你乖乖瞓落牀」，抑或「何家公雞何家猜」？還是「蒙娜麗莎最怕考試/對佢不好佢會瘋癲」？

上 / 下一篇新聞