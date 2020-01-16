Dig Deeper：Northern metropolis development

【明報專訊】With the initiative to better integrate the cities from the Greater Bay Area(大灣區 ) with Hong Kong, the government suggested developing the North District into a ''Northern Metropolis''(北部都會區). A large variety of directions is listed in the development strategy, like developing San Tin(新田) into ''Hong Kong's Silicon Valley''(香港「矽谷」), constructing a new rail link to the Mainland and expanding the Kwu Tung North New Development Area(古洞北新發展區).