Open Menu
主頁
每日明報
即時新聞
明報OL網
明報影片
明報健康網
訂戶專享
會員平台
教育
要聞
港聞
經濟
娛樂
社評
觀點
中國
國際
教育
體育
副刊
英文
作家專欄
新冠疫情專輯
大灣區
偵查報道
圖片看世界
教育
2022年3月23日星期三
Smarties' Power English 第339期
中學全日面授門檻 擬升至九成接種 校長憂復課風險 稱視情况續網課
港大推身心小挑戰 助學生疫下鍛煉品格
都大中學生暑期課程提早展開
生活關鍵詞：戰爭
生活關鍵詞：弱勢一方如何戰勝強敵？
古文化談：古今中外反戰詩
視聽之娛：戰爭何價
人物例子庫：原來人不懂安慰自己，別人也安慰不了。
文字定格：What makes a perfect Home？
文字發酵：成語填字
參考答案
Talk of the town：Waiting time for public rental housing surged to a new high
Talk of the town：Public rental housing
Answers, Talk of the town
Dig Deeper：Northern metropolis development
Answers, Dig Deeper
Grammar：Grow
Answers, Grammar
Answers, Talk of the town
【明報專訊】■ Gear up
上 / 下一篇新聞
中學全日面授門檻 擬升至九成接種 校長憂復課風險 稱視情况續網課
港大推身心小挑戰 助學生疫下鍛煉品格
都大中學生暑期課程提早展開
生活關鍵詞：戰爭
生活關鍵詞：弱勢一方如何戰勝強敵？
古文化談：古今中外反戰詩
視聽之娛：戰爭何價
人物例子庫：原來人不懂安慰自己，別人也安慰不了。
文字定格：What makes a perfect Home？
文字發酵：成語填字
參考答案
Talk of the town：Waiting time for public rental housing surged to a new high
Talk of the town：Public rental housing
Answers, Talk of the town
Dig Deeper：Northern metropolis development
Answers, Dig Deeper
Grammar：Grow
Answers, Grammar
中學全日面授門檻 擬升至九成接種 校長憂復課風險 稱視情况續網課
港大推身心小挑戰 助學生疫下鍛煉品格
都大中學生暑期課程提早展開
生活關鍵詞：戰爭
生活關鍵詞：弱勢一方如何戰勝強敵？
古文化談：古今中外反戰詩
視聽之娛：戰爭何價
人物例子庫：原來人不懂安慰自己，別人也安慰不了。
文字定格：What makes a perfect Home？
文字發酵：成語填字
參考答案
Talk of the town：Waiting time for public rental housing surged to a new high
Talk of the town：Public rental housing
Dig Deeper：Northern metropolis development
Answers, Dig Deeper
Grammar：Grow
Answers, Grammar
prev
next
相關新聞
Talk of the town：Waiting time for public rental housing surged to a new high
Talk of the town：Public rental housing