【明報專訊】The public rental housing scheme is a scheme operated by the Housing Authority. It is aimed at providing subsidized public rental housing to low-income families who cannot afford private rental accommodation. When the authority allocates public rental flats, they usually take into consideration the special needs of particular tenants in order to cater for their individual housing needs, for instance age, disabilities or any special circumstances.
教育
2022年3月23日星期三
Smarties' Power English 第339期
Talk of the town：Public rental housing
上 / 下一篇新聞
prev next