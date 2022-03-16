Open Menu
2022年3月16日星期三
Smarties' Power English 第338期
疫情破頂「尋源」失意義 理大團隊成員轉戰前線
球拍書本兼得 網將黃澤林獲港大取錄
DSE試前快測須連准考證拍照備抽查
生活關鍵詞：忘年戀
生活關鍵詞：歷史上的忘年戀
時事中文：殮房爆滿
文言滿fun：錢作怪
視聽之娛：冰天絕地 求生記
字煮文化：坐在爐邊想吃鍋
微故事：重逢
文字發酵：成語迷宮：戰爭
參考答案
Talk of the town：Koala - an endangered species
Talk of the town：Australia lists koalas as endangered
Answers, Talk of the town
Comic：Leo Tolstoy, the master of realistic fiction
Dig deeper：Partygate - a political scandal
Answers, Dig deeper
Answers, Talk of the town
