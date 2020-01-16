Talk of the town：Koala - an endangered species

【明報專訊】There are official national symbols of a country, like national flags, anthems and floral emblems. However, when we name the symbols representing Australia, kangaroos and koalas always spring to mind, though they are not listed as national symbols. The koala was initially listed as a ''vulnerable'' species in most parts of Australia in 2012, but lately, on 11 February, it was further listed as ''endangered species'' by the Australian government.