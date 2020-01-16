【明報專訊】The French wing of conservation group Sea Shepherd was the first to publish images of the dense layer of blue whiting carcasses on the surface of the Bay of Biscay. The fish is a sub-species of cod(鱈魚), which is used to mass-produce fish fingers, fish oil and meal. French maritime minister Annick Girardin described the scene as ''shocking'' and ordered an investigation into the spill. The incident has revived discussions on overfishing and illegal fishing practices.
教育
2022年3月9日星期三
Smarties' Power English 第337期
Talk of the Town：Trawling threats to the big blue
