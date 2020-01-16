Talk of the Town：Trawling threats to the big blue

【明報專訊】The French wing of conservation group Sea Shepherd was the first to publish images of the dense layer of blue whiting carcasses on the surface of the Bay of Biscay. The fish is a sub-species of cod(鱈魚), which is used to mass-produce fish fingers, fish oil and meal. French maritime minister Annick Girardin described the scene as ''shocking'' and ordered an investigation into the spill. The incident has revived discussions on overfishing and illegal fishing practices.