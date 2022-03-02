教育
語文同樂 第560期

視聽之娛：在家看金像獎

【明報專訊】新冠疫情肆虐兩年，不少行業停擺，但本地電影工作者沒有停步，只要細閱早前公布的香港電影金像獎入圍名單，會發現過去一年香港出產了不少值得欣賞的電影作品。

上 / 下一篇新聞