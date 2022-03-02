教育
語文同樂 第560期

字煮文化：喜宴有辦「髮」

【明報專訊】新年做節，冬天「圍爐」，除了吃火鍋，盆菜是不錯的選擇，買回來，直接加熱食用，十分方便。食材的意頭也好，有魚有肉，「有餘」即是用不盡，無論古今，儲備都很重要。

