Dig deeper：Extinguishing the Darvaza crater - the ''Gateway to Hell''

【明報專訊】Known as the ''Gateway to Hell'', the fire in the Darvaza crater(達爾瓦扎天然氣長燃坑洞) has been burning for decades, with no signs of burning out. This famous tourist spot in Turkmenistan(土庫曼) was discovered by the Soviet Union in 1971. They intended to make it a substantial oil field site. However, the drilling operation went wrong and poisonous gas was released, so experts suggested using fire to prevent further gas leakage. The fire was estimated to burn for weeks, but it has burned for more than 50 years instead.