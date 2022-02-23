教育
語文同樂 第558期

視聽之娛：在家看奧斯卡

【明報專訊】串流平台在疫情下成了「大贏家」，當中不少電影作品入圍第94屆奧斯卡金像獎。在抗疫不宜經常外出的日子，除了乖乖在家上網課，不如打開串流平台，重溫部分入圍作品。

