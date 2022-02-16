Open Menu
2022年2月16日星期三
Smarties' Power English 第334期
提醒學校「體現國歌莊嚴」 教局指引：奏國歌後禁立即奏唱其他歌
津小議會主席：取消小六呈分試 影響不大
道聽圖說：海島
道聽圖說：南丫島的海與陸
時事中文：網課下，散光童增
文言滿fun：怪異中藥
文字定格：黃昏．老家徐行
字煮文化：夜剝栗子啖焦香
微故事：退回
文字發酵：反義詞
參考答案
Talk of the town：First pig-to-human heart transplant
Talk of the town：Genetic modification
Answers, Talk of the town
Comic：Steve Jobs
Game
Answers, Game
Answers, Talk of the town
