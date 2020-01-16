【明報專訊】The surge in the poverty rate can be explained by the economic recession in 2020 owing to the global COVID-19 pandemic, and the rise in the unemployment rate and decelerating wages growth that follow. Some institutions criticized the government for not taking adequate measures to alleviate the poverty issue. What is the poverty line in Hong Kong? What is the poverty situation by district?
教育
2022年1月12日星期三
Smarties' Power English 第331期
Talk of the town：Poverty line in Hong Kong
上 / 下一篇新聞
prev next