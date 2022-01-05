教育
語文同樂 第548期

視聽之娛：逃離立方

【明報專訊】6名互不相識的男女，突然被困某個神秘立方體空間內。他們的身處地點、被困原因、出口位置等全是謎。電影《死亡立方》在2022年伊始，帶大家用眼睛玩一場刺激緊張的生存遊戲。

