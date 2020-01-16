Talk of the town：Hong Kong New Year countdown celebration

【明報專訊】It has been the third year in a row without firework displays since the Tourism Board decided to call off the firework show in Victoria Harbour due to the deteriorating social atmosphere in 2019. In 2020, the show was cancelled again in light of the pandemic situation. Instead, the Board organized a New Year Countdown Concert this year featuring some popular local artists and music performances by the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra. The tickets were distributed through a lucky draw.