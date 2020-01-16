Talk of the town：Where to spend the winter ?

【明報專訊】The Hong Kong Tourism Board will be holding WinterFest, which will comprises a series of events celebrating Christmas and New Year, from 26 November 2021 to 2 January 2022. Unlike past years, the Christmas Town, with a gigantic and glittering Christmas Tree, will be located in the West Kowloon Cultural District. They will feature glamorous lights and ornaments on the tree, as well as some festive-themed displays nearby for citizens to enjoy and take photos with.