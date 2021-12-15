教育
語文同樂 第546期

文言滿fun：讀錯字

【明報專訊】學習中文過程說易不易，同學總易混淆一些文字的寫法和讀音，如有人會把褐色念成「揭」色。人誰無過，讀錯字也是求學階段經常發生的事，只是有時讀錯字所引起的誤會會讓人貽笑大方。

