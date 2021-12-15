Open Menu
2021年12月15日星期三
語文同樂 第546期
缺跨境生 兆禧苑幼園停辦 高峰200學生減至50 校長：經營困難
英基港島中學平頂 料明年新學年完成裝修
「現階段發生性行為」 32%初中生稱可接受
道聽圖說：赤柱硝煙
道聽圖說：赤柱的戰爭痕迹
文言滿fun：讀錯字
答案
投稿園地：波子汽水
文字定格：也談市聲
視聽之娛：蜘蛛俠重遇五敵
文字發酵：拼生字
參考答案
Talk of the town：Where to spend the winter ?
Talk of the town：Hong Kong New Year countdown celebration
Answers, Talk of the town
Story：The spirits inside the wall (3)
Dig Deeper：Marshall Islands - a submerging nation?
Answers, Dig Deeper
文言滿fun：讀錯字
【明報專訊】學習中文過程說易不易，同學總易混淆一些文字的寫法和讀音，如有人會把褐色念成「揭」色。人誰無過，讀錯字也是求學階段經常發生的事，只是有時讀錯字所引起的誤會會讓人貽笑大方。
