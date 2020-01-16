Open Menu
2021年11月24日星期三
Smarties' Power English 第326期
龍翔官中停辦 併入九龍工業學校 中三生明年要轉校 教局盼合併可起牽頭作用
研環保方法製尼龍原料 聖士提反書院奪金獎
都大將增STEM及檢測認證課程 聯招學額80
生活關鍵詞：造/做
生活關鍵詞：造出嚟，真不了？
時事中文：養殖水產
文言滿fun：改名的學問
文字定格：誓言豈會化烟雲？
字煮文化：芋頭與鴨
文字發酵：合廿四
參考答案
微故事：偷竊
M+ Museum opens to the public
Talk of the town：M+ Museum's collections
Answers, Talk of the town
Comic：Saint Joan of Arc, the teenage military leader
Game
Answers, Game
Comic：Saint Joan of Arc, the teenage military leader
【明報專訊】“ Eason: Exchange your clothes with me. I want to test the girl. ”
