Open Menu
主頁
每日明報
即時新聞
明報OL網
明報影片
明報健康網
訂戶專享
會員平台
教育
要聞
港聞
經濟
娛樂
社評
觀點
中國
國際
教育
體育
副刊
英文
作家專欄
大灣區
創科線
偵查報道
圖片看世界
教育
2021年11月17日星期三
Smarties' Power English 第325期
調查指基層童欠健康 營養失衡睡眠不足
楊永強：港健康不公現象 疫下趨惡化
久經停課 教大資源套助升小生適應
大人ing：我信我可以
大人ing：不愛讀書？敢試敢做最重要
人物例子庫：我的品味最簡單不過，只要是最好的就滿意。／王爾德（Oscar Wilde，1854-1900）
視聽之娛：王者潛能 揚威天下
投稿園地：窮養
古文化談：七步詩
文字定格：跟魯生學寫作
文字發酵：強迫症
參考答案
Talk of the town：Pre-packaged biscuits contain carcinogens
Talk of the town：Do not eat too many biscuits!
Answers, Talk of the town
Dig Deeper：Payment of transport fares
Answers, Dig Deeper
Horizon：Tiny animals in the world
Answers, Horizon
Answers, Dig Deeper
【明報專訊】10
上 / 下一篇新聞
調查指基層童欠健康 營養失衡睡眠不足
楊永強：港健康不公現象 疫下趨惡化
久經停課 教大資源套助升小生適應
大人ing：我信我可以
大人ing：不愛讀書？敢試敢做最重要
人物例子庫：我的品味最簡單不過，只要是最好的就滿意。／王爾德（Oscar Wilde，1854-1900）
視聽之娛：王者潛能 揚威天下
投稿園地：窮養
古文化談：七步詩
文字定格：跟魯生學寫作
文字發酵：強迫症
參考答案
Talk of the town：Pre-packaged biscuits contain carcinogens
Talk of the town：Do not eat too many biscuits!
Answers, Talk of the town
Dig Deeper：Payment of transport fares
Answers, Dig Deeper
Horizon：Tiny animals in the world
Answers, Horizon
調查指基層童欠健康 營養失衡睡眠不足
楊永強：港健康不公現象 疫下趨惡化
久經停課 教大資源套助升小生適應
大人ing：我信我可以
大人ing：不愛讀書？敢試敢做最重要
人物例子庫：我的品味最簡單不過，只要是最好的就滿意。／王爾德（Oscar Wilde，1854-1900）
視聽之娛：王者潛能 揚威天下
投稿園地：窮養
古文化談：七步詩
文字定格：跟魯生學寫作
文字發酵：強迫症
參考答案
Talk of the town：Pre-packaged biscuits contain carcinogens
Talk of the town：Do not eat too many biscuits!
Answers, Talk of the town
Dig Deeper：Payment of transport fares
Horizon：Tiny animals in the world
Answers, Horizon
prev
next
相關新聞
Dig Deeper：Payment of transport fares