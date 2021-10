【明報專訊】As part of the ''Northern Metropolis''(北部都會區) plan unveiled in the Chief Executive's Policy Address, five new railway projects are proposed, including a new cross-border Hong Kong-Shenzhen Western Railway that will link Hung Shui Kiu(洪水橋), an area in the western part of the New Territories of Hong Kong, to the special economic zone of Qianhai(前海).