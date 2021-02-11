【明報專訊】Earlier at the stage of the soft opening of Universal Studios Beijing, some ticket scalpers saw the business opportunity and resold the tickets at extremely high prices. Noticing the loophole, the company now requires a ticket holder to verify their identity before they can enter the park. The Beijing government also reported that a few ticket scalpers had been detained because of their disturbance to others' business.
教育
2021年10月20日星期三
Smarties' Power English 第321期
Talk of the town：Ticket scalpers being detained
