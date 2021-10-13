Celebrity：Gordon Ramsay

【明報專訊】Gordon Ramsay is one of the most famous chefs in the world. A British chef, he specialises in British cuisine. He owns more than 30 restaurants, which are located mainly in the United Kingdom. Thanks to his appearance on different television cooking programmes, he gradually gained popularity. He has hosted and produced a lot of cooking shows for more than 20 years. Throughout his career, he published more than 20 cookbooks. In 2006, he was awarded a high honour from the Queen for his contributions to the industry.