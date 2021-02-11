Talk of the town：Municipal solid waste charging

【明報專訊】The Waste Disposal (Charging for Municipal Solid Waste) (Amendment) Bill 2018 was passed by the Legislative Council on 26 August 2021. It implies that after the 18-month preparatory period, Hong Kong will fully implement the municipal solid waste (MSW) charging scheme (都市固體廢物收費). By that time, all Hong Kong households will need to purchase ''designated garbage bags'' and ''designated labels'' for the disposal of solid waste.