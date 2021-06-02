News feed：Pandemic burnout

【明報專訊】In a first-of-its-kind global report on what overwork may cause published by the World Health Organisation, it has been found that working 55 hours or above weekly may pose ''a serious health hazard'' to people. 55 hours of work may be more likely to lead to burnout (倦怠), stroke and heart disease in comparison to 35 to 40 hours. The problem is exacerbated by work-from-home, as people not only are on duty 24/7 in theory but also need to handle housework.