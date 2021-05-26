【明報專訊】Journalism, described by Reporters Without Borders as the ''main vaccine against disinformation'', is of the utmost importance to society. The 2021 World Press Freedom Index was released in April 2021. It￼ press freedom in 180 countries and territories annually, and finds that the coronavirus pandemic has been used as pretexts to block journalists' access to information sources and reporting this year.
教育
2021年5月26日星期三
Smarties' Power English 第314期
Infographic：Freedom of the press
