News feed：Talking plants

【明報專訊】Some plants can now ''talk'' to humans! Singaporean researchers have succeeded in controlling Venus flytraps (捕蠅草) via electric signals from smartphones. Signals from smartphones can be sent through the electrodes fixed onto the plant. They are the conductors through which electric signals enter or leave the plant, making its trap (捕捉器) close. The research shows that plants may act as living sensors to track pollutants such as toxic gas.