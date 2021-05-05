News feed：Textbook prices

【明報專訊】AS SHOWN on the ''Recommended Textbook List'' (適用書目表) database, nearly 45% of the textbooks have had a price freeze or reduction. Overall they have increased in price by 1.4% compared with the current school year. The Education Bureau says it will continue to stabilise prices. Also, it says it will provide separate pricing for textbooks and the debundled materials, so that students and parents who intend to reuse old books can independently purchase materials they need, and strictly regulate revisions to textbooks.