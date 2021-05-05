News feed：Music fountains

【明報專訊】The music fountains at Kwun Tong Promenade (觀塘海濱花園) opened on April 22. In the interactive wet play areas, visitors can play along with the water jets in different patterns, in tune with numerous famous musical pieces, one of which was performed by the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (香港管弦樂團). In addition to daily performance sessions, kaleidoscopic (千變萬化的) beams can be seen at night shows. Costing nearly $50 million, the construction of the facility was opposed and criticised by Kwun Tong District Council for being a white elephant (大白象工程), but the authorities finished it anyway. It has recently been closed due to worries that it might have been contaminated .