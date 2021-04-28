Story：Charlotte's little watch

【明報專訊】CHARLOTTE had many watches, but none of them was more meaningful than the one given by Grandma. When applying for college, she was still an idle good-for-nothing and did not prepare well for the exam. In order to make Charlotte more motivated, Grandma bought a watch for her and told her to take it into the examination centre. Of course, Charlotte did not do so in the end. The watch was then sitting collecting dust for many years.