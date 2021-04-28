News feed：Wastewater from Fukushima

【明報專訊】DURING the 2011 megaquake in Japan, the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant (福島第一核電廠) was destroyed and nuclear radiation leaked. In early April this year, Japan decided to pump more than one million tonnes of nuclear wastewater into the sea in 2023. The wastewater has been used in cooling down the power plant. Experts worry the radioactive residues may pollute the ocean. China denounced that as ''irresponsible'', and South Korea expressed deep regret.