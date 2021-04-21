Infographic：How innovative are we?

【明報專訊】We have been emphasizing on the importance of innovation and technology for the past decades. Some people claim that innovation is critical to Hong Kong's economic transformation. Currently, biotech(生物科技), fintech(金融科技), artificial intelligence(人工智能) and Smart city(智慧城市) are identified as the four key areas for Hong Kong's innovation and technology industry. How much do you know about the innovative industry?