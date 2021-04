【明報專訊】AN archaeological project in the Lushan area in Henan (河南) has discovered 46 caves of the Old Stone Age (舊石器時代). One cave with an altitude of 576 metres is the main focus. The ''ceiling'' of the cave is as high as four metres, with an area of ​about 30 square metres. Archaeologists said that it can be compared with a ''luxury apartment'' in ancient times.