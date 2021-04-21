教育
語文同樂 第505期

文字定格：記憶中的綠色盒子／憶田心村腸粉檔婆婆

【明報專訊】每次出門，我常不自覺繞道至上海新東尼髮型屋，為的不是老師傅的非凡手藝，而是店門前那座綠色鐵皮小屋。

上 / 下一篇新聞