【明報專訊】NOAH is a fifth grader in elementary school. He is a Cub Scout. He had been very conceited since he was a child, and often wanted to issue orders to other people, even those who were older than him. Whenever the Cub Scout Leader assigned a task, he rushed to accept it. Later the Leader announced the list of Sixers (小隊隊長), but unfortunately Noah had not been selected. He felt deeply resentful.