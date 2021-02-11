News feed：The most expensive JPEG

【明報專訊】Adigital collage of 5,000 pieces by Beeple (pictured), a US artist, has sold for US$69.3 million (about HK$540 million) at an auction house late last month. Everydays: The First 5,000 Days, the most expensive JPEG file, contains a ''non-fungible token'' (NFT), a digital certificate using blockchain (區塊鏈) technology, which makes files impossible to be copied. Some say it shows that people have greater confidence in digital assets, while others think it makes bidding artworks easier, thus cheaper, which might wipe out sculptures and paintings.