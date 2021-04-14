News feed：Emperor's graffiti

【明報專訊】Some of the late (已逝的) Tsang Tsou-choi's (曾灶財) (pictured) rare calligraphy graffiti has come to light again! Calling himself ''Kowloon Emperor'' (九龍皇帝), Tsang's graffiti has influenced artworks and fashion brands. Recently, renovation work on a pier (橋墩) off Laguna Park at Kwun Tong accidentally brought Tsang's work to light again. The authorities stopped the renovation work and inspected the area, saying that a protector might increase humidity and bring in more insects, mold and damage. But no protection plan has been offered yet. Part of the pier has been covered by black plastic bags only.