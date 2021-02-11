Road to 5**：EU introduce Digital Services Act

【明報專訊】The European Union has announced the Digital Services Act draft, which will require ten technology giants, including Alibaba and ByteDance, to assume greater responsibility for network management and step up efforts to eliminate hate speech and curb the spread of fake information. This amendment is regarded as the biggest reform of the EU's network supervision rules in the past 20 years, and the new legislation will present challenges to technology enterprises – such as Google and Facebook - in the US.