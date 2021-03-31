News feed：Fare hikes

【明報專訊】THE Chief Executive in Council (行政長官會同行政會議) gave the green light for four major bus companies to hike their fares, citing ''severe financial difficulties'' faced by them. New World First Bus and Citybus will increase fares by 12%, a 15-year high. 969, a long-distance Citybus route between Tin Shui Wai and Causeway Bay (pictured), is currently charging passengers HK$22.7. It is estimated that the new fare next year will exceed HK$25. Fares will first go up by 8.5% early next month, with another 3.2% early next year. (photo.1)