教育
Smarties' Power English 第307期

News feed：Local cinema's suffering

【明報專訊】UA CINEMAS, one of Hong Kong's major cinema chains that opened in 1985, announced its closure early this month, due to financial pressure posed by the pandemic. Some citizens felt that was a pity, some thought the government should have rescued it, and some said it was a natural development following the rise of online streaming platforms like Netflix. Also, it was the first to introduce IMAX, a screening tech, to the city.

上 / 下一篇新聞