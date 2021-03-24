【明報專訊】UA CINEMAS, one of Hong Kong's major cinema chains that opened in 1985, announced its closure early this month, due to financial pressure posed by the pandemic. Some citizens felt that was a pity, some thought the government should have rescued it, and some said it was a natural development following the rise of online streaming platforms like Netflix. Also, it was the first to introduce IMAX, a screening tech, to the city.
2021年3月24日星期三
Smarties' Power English 第307期
News feed：Local cinema's suffering
