【明報專訊】Jackson He Peizhang (何佩璋) was born in Shaoguan(韶關), China. He received education in China until his parents sent him to the United States to pursue further education at college. He was enrolled at Arizona State University. He initially intended to join the basketball team at the University, but a football(美式足球) coach noticed him and invited him to the team.
教育
2021年3月17日星期三
Smarties' Power English 第306期
Celebrity：Jackson He. A Chinese football player who attracted national attention
上 / 下一篇新聞
prev next