News feed：Insomnia

【明報專訊】INSOMNIA, a serious problem that troubles many Hong Kong people, can now be treated with cognitive behavioural therapy (認知行為治療 ), which can reduce the risk of insomnia among teenagers by over 70%. A study by two local universities and one in Canada shows that with the therapy, insomnia among teenagers with family history with the symptom can be prevented. The treatment included teaching them how to sleep better and doing relaxation exercises.